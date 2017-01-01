dispute resolutionIntroducing the Chargeback App, the first and only dispute management platform built for your team.
THE CHARGEBACK APP
Ecommerce platform, payment processor and gateway data are finally brought together so your customer dispute management is faster and more effective.
No more tedious data-pulling. No more barriers to ROI.
Issuer alerts, compelling responses and real-time resolution – in one tool.
Fast, accurate, and compelling responses.
Compelling responses made easy.
Connect your data sources.
Order, transaction, alert and dispute data aggregates into a single record.
Add compelling evidence.
Guided workflows help you add required and optional evidence blocks.
Download the response.
A multipage PDF and DOCx is generated to send to back to the issuer.
Powered by your data.
Chargeback integrates with the most-widely used shopping cart technologies and payment providers.
Level-up your team.
Chargeback is the only dispute management platform designed to empower your team, not replace it.
“Chargeback allows us to see a fully detailed reason code breakdown, what chargebacks are occurring, and our win-loss rates. Over the last year, we’ve gained additional insight into our payments and fraud landscape. We are equipped with new data and better positioned to take informed action.
Alice Zhou, Director of Ecommerce Operations, Levi Strauss & Co.
“So far I am pretty impressed with the Alerts functionality in being able to stop these shipments before they turn into fraud chargebacks. We prevented $7,500 in goods from leaving the warehouse in the first two weeks. The ROI was clear from the beginning.
Steve Ber, Vice President of Finance, Power Equipment Direct
Leverage API’s, plugins and our technology and experience to simplify your dispute management.